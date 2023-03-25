Source: Judge Ndewere wins back Merc –Newsday Zimbabwe

Former High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere

FORMER High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has been given back her Mercedes-Benz vehicle which was violently seized from her by the Sheriff on orders from Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The vehicle was seized in November last year following her dismissal in 2021.

In a letter addressed to JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said: “Reference is made to your minute dated February 16, 2023 on the above matter. Authority is hereby granted for former judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe, Mrs E Ndewere to purchase motor vehicle which was allocated to her during her tenure as judge of the High Court.”

Ndewere alleged that the assailants broke into her residence and forcefully repossessed her vehicle despite pending court proceedings whereby she was challenging her dismal.

She complained that her case was being treated differently from other judges who were dismissed, alleging that Chief Justice Luke Malaba was discriminating against her.

Ndewere cited former judge Thompson Mabhikwa who was given his two official vehicles after his dismissal.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Ndewere in 2021 for alleged “gross incompetence”.

Her dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal led by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako that had been set up by Mnangagwa to inquire into her suitability to remain in office.