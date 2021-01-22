Source: JUST IN: Acting President Chiwenga mourns heroes . . . | The Herald

Acting President Dr Chiwenga

Ivan Zhakata – Herald Correspondent

Acting President Dr Constatino Chiwenga has sent condolence messages to the families of three national heroes who died in the past week.

Dr Chiwenga condoled with the Moyo family following the death on Wednesday, of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant General (retired) Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo.

Dr Chiwenga said the late Dr Moyo, who has been declared a National Hero, was a distinguished commander, politician and civil servant whose dedication and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe was beyond reproach.

“He joined the liberation struggle at a tender age in 1977 to fight the oppressive colonial regime. At independence in 1980, he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army where he rose through the ranks to become Major General in 2015. On retirement, he was promoted to Lieutenant General in December 2017.

“Due to his political, diplomatic and academic prowess, he was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the Second Republic in 2017. The late Dr Moyo was the fulcrum of the Second Republic’s engagement, re-engagement and economic diplomacy thrust to reinvigorate the country’s relations with the international community of nations,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga also mourned the death last week, of the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and veteran nationalist Cde Moton Malianga, who were both buried at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

He said Minister Gwaradzimba led a distinguished career and selfless dedication to the service of the people of Zimbabwe in various capacities.

“She joined the liberation struggle at a nascent age in 1976 and later distinguished herself as an educationist par excellence in a number of portfolios in the post-independence Zimbabwe. The late national heroine was an astute politician who demonstrated unparalleled loyalty to the country and its development until her untimely death.”

Dr Chiwenga described the late Cde Malianga as a key player in the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“At Zanu PF’s first congress in May 1964, he was elected the first Secretary for Youth and Culture. In 1965, he was arrested by the settler regime for his liberation efforts and spent ten years in prison. The late national hero was a principled, dedicated and patriotic cadre who demonstrated yond doubt loyalty to the country until his untimely death,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga also sent a message of condolence to the Mumbengegwi family following the death of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi, wife to the Zanu PF Secretary for External Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

“As we mourn her departure, we derive comfort from her model and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and the nation.”

Dr Chiwenga said the late former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Kombo Moyana sacrificed a lucrative job with the United Nations Development Programme in the early 1980s and served as the first black governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1993.

He said Dr Moyana contributed immensely to setting up the economic development framework for Zimbabwe.

“During his stewardship of the Central Bank, he conceptualised and supported the mentorship of farmers in the horticultural industry which culminated in the country being the largest exporter of cut flowers in Africa.

“The late Dr Moyana shall always be remembered for his continued support and advisory role to Government on various economic programmes.