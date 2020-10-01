Source: JUST IN: Chakwera meets residents | The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Visiting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera today met Malawian citizens resident in Zimbabwe where he encouraged them to play their part to deepen cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

Addressing citizens this morning at the Malawian embassy, President Chakwera urged them to be law abiding citizen saying they were free to have dual citizenship.

“Malawi has since passed legislation enabling those who live abroad to chose to have dual citizenship should they desire. So, as this country welcomes you to be Zimbabweans, you can also continue to be Malawians because we have a legislation allowing you to do so,” said President Chakwera.

Earlier on, President Chakwera was treated to Malawian traditional dances from various groups which reflected their culture.

The entertainment was organised by Malawian Nationals in Zimbabwe.

President Chakwera was accompanied by Malawian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Annie Yauka Kumwenda.