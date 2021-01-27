Source: JUST IN: Council of Ministers to review Batoka Hydro-Electric Scheme/Kariba Dam Rehab | The Herald

The Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project which will be part of the agenda at tomorrow’s Council of Ministers virtual meeting includes the erection of a coffer dam to facilitate the upgrading of the plunge pool so that falling water from the flood gates will not undercut the dam.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

The Zambezi River Authority will tomorrow host the 38th Council of Ministers (COM) virtual meeting to review progress on key bilateral projects including the 2400 MW Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme.

Comprising ministers of energy, finance and Attorneys General from Zambia and Zimbabwe, the meeting will also review progress on the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project and approve ZRA’s 2021 budget.

In a statement, ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said a communiqué with resolutions reached would be issued after the virtual meeting.

“At this virtual assembly, the COM will receive progress reports on the preparatory activities for the implementation of the 2400 MW Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme, the on-going Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project and approve the Authority’s 2021 Budget, among others,” said Eng Munodawafa.

The meeting follows the 36th Zambezi Valley Development Fund (ZVDF) Trustees meeting where trustees received reports from each district with communities displaced when Lake Kariba was formed.

It also follows the Inter-Governmental Committee of Officials (ICO) meeting yesterday. ZRA meetings are chaired on a rotational basis with Zimbabwe chairing all meetings this year.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda will host today’s meeting which brings together senior government officials from the ministries of energy, finance, AGs and executives from power utilities from the two countries.

ZRA is a bi-national organisation managing waters making up the common border between Zambia and Zimbabwe along the Zambezi River for socio-economic development.

It also maintains the Kariba Dam Complex and the development of any future dams or infrastructure on the same stretch of the River.