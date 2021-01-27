JUST IN: Lands Ministry gets new name

JUST IN: Lands Ministry gets new name

Elita Chikwati Agriculture Reporter
The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement has changed its name to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement after the setting up of a new department aimed at preparing and implementing a Comprehensive National Fisheries Industry Development Plan.

The new department is named Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. An update from the ministry this afternoon revealed that President Mnangagwa approved the setting up of the new ministry.

“The department will formulate and implement Fisheries Research and Development Programme, formulate and enforce laws, rules and regulations governing the management of fisheries; among many other functions.

“The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources department will also provide extensive development support services in all aspects of fisheries production, processing and marketing and promoting proper utilisation and conservation of the country’s fisheries and aquatic resources,” read the statement.

