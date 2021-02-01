Source: JUST IN: Lumumba loses US$200 000 | The Herald

Mr Mutumanje

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A LOCAL fuel company lost nearly US$200 000 to its two employees during transactions they entered with other fuel dealers that occurred between November last year and January this year.

Platinum Fuels, run by Ace Lumumba Gerald Mutumanje, lost 153 000 litres of diesel worth US$158 520 and US$30 500 cash to its employees Tatenda Maredza (31) and Malcolm Dodo (26).

Maredza and Dodo appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with theft of trust property, corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal and unlawful dealing in petroleum.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.