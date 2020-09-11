Source: JUST IN: Sport Minister on football play resumption | The Herald

Minister Kirsty Coventry

Senior Sports Reporter

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry is on Monday set to address the possibility of resumption of football in Zimbabwe.

Football, which is the most popular sport in the country, has been on the backburner for the past six months owing to the coronavirus lockdown measures. The game had been classified under “high risk” sports because of its high contact nature.

However, ZIFA made an application last week for exemptions in anticipation of the imminent return of international football. The football authorities proposed that the Premier Soccer League begin mid-next month.

The Sports Commission has made it clear that ZIFA’s application has to meet the requisite guidelines for the safe return to play, which takes into consideration the health and safety of players, officials, fans and all stakeholders.