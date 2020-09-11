Zim court ends Kurauone’s lengthy detention 

As journalists acquitted for violating Covid-19 regulations

MASVINGO Magistrate Patience Madondo on Thursday 10 September 2020

ended the lengthy detention of Ward 4 Councillor Godfrey Kurauone, who

spent more than 40 days in detention after he was arrested and charged

with obstructing free movement of traffic during a protest held in

July.

Kurauone, who was represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights (ZLHR) was arrested on 31 July 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic

Police (ZRP) members who charged him with obstructing or endangering

the free movement of persons or traffic as defined in section 38(c) of

the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Since his arrest in July, he was denied bail by the Magistrates Court

and the High Court and had been detained in remand prison and only

stood trial which commenced last week.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Kurauone blocked roads by

putting stones and burnt tyres along the Gaths Mine to Chirumanzu road

for a stretch of 500 metres on Friday 31 July 2020.

Kurauone had also been charged with criminal nuisance as defined in

section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for

allegedly circulating a video on WhatsApp on 20 July 2020 showing him

singing a song with lyrics which authorities deemed derogatory to

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But prosecutors later withdrew the criminal nuisance charge and

prosecuted him over the charge of obstruction of free movement of

persons and traffic.

However, Magistrate Madondo on Thursday 10 September 2020 acquitted

Kurauone after Mureri applied for discharge at the close of the

prosecution case thereby ending his prison ordeal.

In Harare, Mbare Magistrate Kudzai Hove on Thursday 10 September 2020

acquitted two journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira, who had

been on trial after they were arrested on Friday 22 May 2020 by some

ZRP members at Parktown Hospital in Harare while allegedly filming and

interviewing some victims of abduction and torture detained at the

medical facility. The journalists, who were out of custody on bail,

were charged with contravening section 11(b) of Statutory Instrument

83 of 2020, Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and

Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020.

During trial, prosecutors told Magistrate Hove that Chikowore and

Takawira, who were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe and Tonderai

Bhatasara of ZLHR failed or refused without sufficient cause to comply

with any request made or direction given by a police officer when they

allegedly sneaked into the High Dependency Unit at Parktown Hospital

to interview Harare West legislator Hon. Joanna Mamombe and MDC

Alliance party youth leaders Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who

are currently hospitalised at the medical facility after they were

abducted and disappeared and tortured by some yet to be identified

people.

Prosecutors charged that Chikowore and Takawira were arrested by

Detective Constable Collin Makore, who was reportedly providing

security at the medical facility for allegedly failing to observe the

social distancing protocols between themselves as well as not

maintaining social distancing with the detained victims of abduction

and torture.

But Magistrate Hove on Thursday 10 September 2020 acquitted the

journalists at the close of the state case after agreeing with

Saurombe and Bhatasara, who had applied for their discharge on the

basis that the state had failed to prove its case against the

journalists.