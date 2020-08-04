Source: JUST IN: VP Chiwenga new Minister of Health | The Herald

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, appointed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Child Care.

VP Chiwenga takes over from Dr Obadiah Moyo who was sacked last month for inappropriate conduct.

In a statement this afternoon, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said in appointing VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa noted the urgency needed to stabilise the health delivery system in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic where the country has registered an acute surge of cases.

“In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President Cde E D Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Vice President Dr C D G N Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Child Care. In making this decision, His Excellency the President has noted the urgent need to stabilise, restructure and reform the National Health Delivery system to better cope with challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic and in the process ensuring a quick turnaround in national healthcare. The appointment is with immediate effect,” reads the statement from Dr Sibanda.