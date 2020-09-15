Source: JUST IN: ZEC lifts suspension of elections | The Herald

Justice Chigumba

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has lifted the suspension of electoral activities, with immediate effect, paving way for the holding of the many Parliamentary and local council by-elections with the commission applying procedures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In June, ZEC suspended electoral activities as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The commission recently announced that there were 15 vacancies in Parliament that needed to be filled through by-elections following National Assembly recalls by the MDC-T.

While the proportional representation seats in the Assembly and the Senate vacancies are filled by direct nomination in a different process, the constituency seats and the vacancies in local authorities, with Harare City Council having the most, have to be filled by voters in by-elections

Some Parliamentarians and local councillors have also died and should be replaced through holding of by-elections.

In a statement ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the lifting of the suspension on electoral activities is in line with the Covid-19 policy that has been adopted by the commission.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform the public that it has lifted with immediate effect the suspension of electoral activities following measures taken by Government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Electoral timelines for all the pending by-elections will be published in the press through notices in due course,” said Justice Chigumba.

“The lifting follows a cautionary observation of the pandemic’s trends and subsequent adoption of health safety measures including the drafting and operationalisation of a Covid-19 policy on electoral activities by the commission whose contents were open to stakeholders’ contribution. The Covid-19 policy on electoral activities which outlines how by-elections and other electoral activities will be conducted without exposing those involved to health risks is now on the ZEC website www.zec.org.zw for the public.”

In the health policy, members of the public will be allowed to bring their pens when coming to cast their votes.

ZEC will disinfect electoral materials such as pens for those who will not carry theirs. Mandatory temperature tests, wearing of masks and sanitisation of hands will be required for all people entering ZEC premises.

Zanu PF acting national spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said: “We will contest all vacancies in the by-elections with the aim of winning them to Zanu PF whether they are through recalls because of problems in the MDC-T or through deaths.”

MDC-T Secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora said: “Of course, we are going to be contesting elections.”

MDC-Alliance deputy national spokesperson, Mr Felix Mafa Sibanda, said the by-elections will not change anything if there are no reforms.