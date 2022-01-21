Source: Khupe Declares Herself New MDC-T President – Pindula News

Suspended MDC-T vice president, Thokozani Khupe, has announced the split of the opposition party and declared herself president of the new faction.

This comes barely 24 hours after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora suspended Khupe and her close ally and former party spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni.

In announcing Khupe’s suspension on Thursday, the party’s spokesperson Witness Dube said she was being investigated on several allegations.

But addressing journalists and party supporters at Macdonald Hall in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, on Friday morning, Khupe said Mwonzora fired himself from the party when he announced they would contest the upcoming by-elections as MDC Alliance. Said Khupe: