Source: “Love is blind” in politics doesn’t auger well for Zimbabwe’s future!
But, when love becomes blind, it ceases being a thing of beauty, which we should all aspire for!
That is when love-struck individuals, more in the form of infatuation, fall head over heels with the wrong person – choosing not to perceive weaknesses that would have otherwise been glaringly obvious – with those affected stuffing logs into their ears, impervious to all sound advice and warnings from those who can see through the elaborate charade, and even going as far as disassociating with any such people.
Yet, sooner or later, the dark dastardly reality of their relationship rares its ugly head, as all the warts finally laid bare – be it through the abuse of the other partner, untrustworthiness and unfaithfulness, as well as other unsavory and unpalatable behavior – quickly turning what was once deemed an inseparable relationship, grounded on unbreakable love, into pure hatred founded on resentment, animosity, and retribution.
All as a result of a people who harbored a misguided erroneously belief that “blind love” would conquer everything and everyone – yet, finding themselves falling into a deep pit of agony and heartbreak – as they failed, or rather refused, to sober-mindedly critique and study their prospective partners, in order to truthfully evaluate whether these would be suitable for a sustainable long-lasting loving relationship.
They naively elected to fall for the pleasures of shortlived cheap fun and lusts, at the expense of what really mattered the most.
Unfortunately, such a tragedy is not confined to the realm of romantic relationships, but its presence is all too troublingly glaring in the politics of our country – whose blinded choices we make in the people we elect to lead us, have sadly led to our untold suffering and pain, as we cry daily over the unimaginable poverty authored by those in power.
In a nutshell, “blind love” for political leaders and parties we have chosen to follow – frankly, which borders on hysterical fanaticism, and based on no sound evaluation or critiquing of polices and programs either being implemented by those already in governance, or the opposition who portray themselves as the government-in-waiting – is the greatest pitfall for our country.
Day in, and day out, for as long as I can dare remember, politics in Zimbabwe has never been about supporting a political leader or entity on an indepth interrogation of what they have to offer, and how workable these policies and programs are.
What we have witnessed, though, are millions of fanatical followers – akin to supporting their favorite football team, as if they regarded their own livelihoods and lives as a game – who rabidly and stubbornly stand with their chosen leader or party without so much as questioning what exactly it is that they are signing up for.
Ask any political supporter what precisely are the programs and policies either being implemented or proposed by their respective parties – and I bet, the best most will come up with are meaningless generalizations and ramblings, largely premised on merely parroting their leaders’ latest statements.
Actually, if these leaders were to change their tune tomorrow, those supporters, under the influence of political intoxication, would simply follow suit, without so much as asking why!
In fact, very few, if any, have ever laid hands on their party’s manifesto – let alone, carefully studying it!
As I closely and meticulously follow the ongoing race for the new leader of the Conservative Party in the UK, who will eventually succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister – who was forced to resign by his own colleagues last week, after his administration was hounded by endless scandals and a struggling economy – I can not help being highly impressed by the manner in which each candidate is being closely analyzed, with their policies (both proposed and their track record) critically studied.
As every hour passes, we get to understand more deeply what each prospective leader has to offer, and how workable and pragmatic these are to the betterment of the livelihoods of the people of Britain.
It is very disturbing how we end up knowing more about those running for office in a country thousands of miles away – yet, most of us in Zimbabwe can not genuinely claim to have a meaningful indepth knowledge of what our chosen political leader and party have to offer, and what they are all about, right here back home.
Yet, we have people prepared to stand with those they have chosen, no matter what, and ready to fight (both verbally and physically) any who may oppose or challenge their leader or party – without so much as making room for an open-mind and civil debate.
Even within the ruling party itself, there has never been any free and open contestation for the presidency – with every change of leader, since its formation in 1963, being through some form of coup d’etat – betraying this lack, or rather loathing, for a culture of tolerance for divergent views, choices, and critiquing of those in power, in the politics of Zimbabwe.
That is the shameless blind love that has led our country down a slippery slope, characterized by unending economic hardships, in the midst of a highly toxic political environment.
Should anyone be particularly surprised that we never appear to be anywhere near getting out of the current malaise we find ourselves?
Or, due to our fanaticism, we still blindly believe that, our chosen leaders (whether already in government or in the opposition) are the panacea of all our problems – even when we have no clue what it is exactly they have to offer?
If only we would remember that blind love has seldom ended in a happily ever after – but, has only led to tears, pain and heartbreak.
© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
