Man (37) ‘rapes’ a school girl (13) 

Court hammer

A 37-YEAR-OLD Harare man has appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing charges of raping a 13-year-old minor.

The accused (name withheld to protect the minor) was remanded in custody to March 10 to allow the court to get the complainant’s medical results.

The accused has, however, claimed that he was in a consensual sexual relationship with the minor, having proposed to her on February 14, 2022.

The court heard that the accused had sexual intercourse with the minor on several occasions since last year until the matter came to light.

This was after the complainant revealed the matter to her friend.

However, her friend told the complainant’s aunt who in turn reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person

 

 

