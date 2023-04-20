Source: Man steals pills worth US$3 000 –Newsday Zimbabwe

Pills

A 23-YEAR-OLD Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a drug supplier of pills worth US$3 000.

The State opposed bail for Simbarashe Kaminga saying he was a flight risk. The matter was deferred to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Allegations were that on November 30 last year in Msasa, Harare, Kaminga and accomplices Daniel Mark Austen and Nyasha Mutasa told one Patience Hanyani over the phone that he had clients who wanted to buy pain-eeze tablets.

Hanyani referred them to Elenera Chimoyo who came to meet the trio with the medication.

Upon receiving the boxes of the medication, Austen and Mutasa drove away at high speed, with Kaminga following in another car.

Chimoyo filed a report at Rhodesville Police Station.

Austen was arrested on January 4 this year, and implicated Mutasa and later Kaminga.