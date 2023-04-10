Manicaland unites behind Zanu PF primary poll winners

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Manicaland province says the just-ended primary elections are now water under the bridge and focus is now on the forthcoming harmonised general elections to ensure a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party.

In a statement, Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Samson Matema, said the province was united on the task of delivering five million votes for President Mnangagwa in the upcoming polls.

“Now that the elections have come and gone, the province is resolute in its quest to deliver a resounding victory for the President and the revolutionary party Zanu PF during the harmonised elections later this year,” said Cde Matema.

“The party is united, and the unity finds expression in the fact that in Zanu PF, there are no winners or losers.

“Those that participated in the elections have since come together, regrouped, and are singing the same hymn from the same hymn sheet — the song of unparalleled electoral victory come harmonised elections. No one and no place will be left behind as we march towards a resounding victory for the President and the party, Zanu PF.”

Cde Matema added that all the eight districts of Manicaland participated in all 26 constituencies in the holding of primary elections to choose candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections.

“At least 99,99 percent of CVs submitted were accepted, and the party allowed the grassroots to express their will and democratic right to choose and express themselves freely via internal structures and processes,” he said.“Internal challenges notwithstanding, internal solutions were proffered and activated leading to a peaceful election, lessons being drawn from the attendant challenges with the net effect of strengthening, entrenching and buttressing internal democracy in the revolutionary party.”

The Zanu PF Politburo has since endorsed the bulk of the election outcomes from across the provinces.

There will be re-runs in only five constituencies namely Gokwe Nembudziya, Churu, Zvimba West, Insiza North and Mbare, as the revolutionary party seeks to assert ethical standards in its polls.

ZANU PF will announce the date when the re-runs would be held.

Addressing journalists after a Politburo meeting chaired by President Mnangagwa at the party headquarters in Harare on Tuesday evening, Zanu PF national spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa described the just-ended primaries as a democratic expression of the will of the millions of people who participated.

In the constituencies that will hold re-runs, Cde Mutsvangwa said the party felt that it did not get a proper reflection of the will of the people.

He highlighted that there was also a correction in Manicaland, which leaves the current Provincial Women’s League Chairperson, Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa, duly elected.