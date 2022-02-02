Source: Mash East clamps down on unregistered schools | The Herald

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched a blitz to shut down all unregistered schools and colleges in Mashonaland East province, and warned operators and parents alike of possible prosecution.

Scores of unlicenced schools mushroomed in the province during the Covid-19 lockdown when formal education institutions were shut, with most of these ignoring recommended health protocols relating to the management of the pandemic.

In a notice, provincial education director, Anatoria Ncube, said the Ministry had roped in other stakeholders such as the police and Ministry of Health and Child Care to clamp down on the unregistered schools.

“In terms of the Education Act Chapter 25:04 as amended in 2020 Amendment 9 Sub-section 18, parents are warned against registering their children at unregistered colleges, ECDs and infant schools as these will be closed down and the owners and parents who subject their children to unsafe conditions will be prosecuted,” she said.

“Therefore, before enrolling your child at any private school and college, check (for) registration certificate (and) receipt for

registration…We will be carrying out operations to close down illegal and under-resourced schools.”