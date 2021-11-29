Source: Masvingo Teacher’s College under lockdown as institution records 81 Covid-19 cases | The Herald

George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo Teacher’s College has been placed under a mini-lockdown after 81 students at the institution tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Health and school authorities have banned movement into and out of the institution as part of concerted efforts to stem the outbreak with the majority of the positive cases reported to be mild.

Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimayi says the positive students were self-isolating at the institution.

Contacts of those who tested positive have been quarantined with the college segmented to cater for those isolating, in quarantine and those who have not been tested.

Mr Irimai said only a few students showed mild symptoms of the novel virus while the rest of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

Plans were also afoot to extend testing for Covid-19 at Masvingo Teacher’s College to teaching staff with health officials assuring that there are sufficient test kits for the job.

Authorities at the teacher training institution had also disallowed students who refuse to get tested for Covid-19 from accessing the institution’s dining hall as part of measures to contain the outbreak.