Source: Mat North farmers expect 1 600t winter wheat –Newsday Zimbabwe

MATABELELAND North province wheat farmers have planted 2 600 hectares of wheat and expect to harvest 1 600 tonnes.

This was revealed by Umguza district Agritex Extension officer Thulani Ndlovu during a wheat fieldday hosted by George Kudya at George Mosi Farm under Umguza Irrigation Lots this week.

“Farmers should plan for the harvesting of wheat by the end of this month, there are 2600 hectares of planted wheat in Matabeleland North, the planting season starts in May or June and farmers should plan for the harvesting of their crop by the end of this month before the start of the rainy season. They should hire combine harvesters. The planted hectares involve both private and farmers that benefited from the Presidential Support Programme,” Ndlovu said.

He said it was important to consider factors such as land preparation and plant population which involves the approved standard of wheat production across the country.

Ndlovu said the weather forecast reveals that there would be normal to below normal rainfall patterns this year followed by normal to above normal rainfall starting in January.

Aquifer zone supervisor Lydia Masara revealed that farmers in the Umguza district expected to produce 1 600 tonnes of wheat.

