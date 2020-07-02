Source: Matemadanda disowns Twitter account, posts | The Herald

Cde Matemadanda

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda has disowned a Twitter account in his name, saying the handle was an attempt to tarnish his reputation and foment divisions in the revolutionary party.

This follows the posting of a message on social media purportedly posted by Cde Matemadanda threatening to deal with those who try to create two centres of power within the ruling party.

“I do not have a Twitter account. Let it be known that Matemadanda does not have a Twitter account. The Twitter account is a creation of my enemies who are trying to destabilise the party and soil my name,” he said.

He said those behind the fake Twitter handle were shameless impostors bent on soiling his image for cheap political gain, adding that no amount of smearing will break Zanu PF.

Several ruling party officials have fallen victim to fake social media handles that often try to foment disharmony within the party.

Not so long ago, Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa rubbished another Twitter account going by his name.