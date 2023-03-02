Source: Matobo RDC steps up fight against drug peddlers – The Southern Eye

Drug and substance abuse is rampant in Zimbabwe and is now affecting schoolchildren.

MATOBO rural district council (RDC) says it has amplified its fight against drug peddlers by coming up with a by-law to regulate operations of vendors and hawkers who are believed to be in the forefront of selling illicit substances.

Speaking at a drug and substance abuse community dialogue meeting conducted by the Matobo Youth Development Initiative (MYDI) last week at Maphisa growth point, Matobo RDC chief executive officer, Elvis Sibanda said drugs and illegal substances were a scourge that should be eradicated from society.

“Drug and substance abuse is a huge concern for the local authorities and the communities as a whole. They are destroying lives and families. Council is currently formulating a by-law which will govern the operations of vendors and hawkers whom the public believes are the drug peddlers,” Sibanda said.

A Maphisa resident, Bekithemba Ngwenya, urged members of the community to join the fight against drug and substance abuse

“We are in a dilemma. Our communities, especially the lives of young people are being wasted because of these illicit substances. We have a role to play as a community to ensure that these drug peddlers are eradicated from our communities,” Ngwenya said.

Recently, a 43-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Magwegwe North high-density suburb was arrested over illegal possession of three sachets of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth) and methcathinone with a street value of $2,3 million.