MDC-T lays off workers 

Mr Mwonzora

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

The MDC-T has begun finalising administrative modalities on the retrenchment of some of its workforce, with some workers expected to get their gratuities.

The process is also set to address what the party termed “collusion by internal renegades” who are working with senior former party members.

News on retrenchments come after workers on Friday threatened to take over Harvest House in protest of eight months of unpaid salaries, corruption, abuse of trust funds and neglect of properties by some members of the party’s National Standing Committee.

“Taking it upon ourselves to safeguard our rights and we are hereby informing our employers and national/provincial leadership of our decision to take over Harvest House for non-payment of our dues and the need to redress the existential challenges faced by the party,” read the statement.

To contain the worker revolt, senior MDC-T officials summoned the workers’ representatives and were locked in a meeting at Harvest House to which The Herald is in possession of the minutes.

Party leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora, before referring questions to secretary-general Dr Tapiwa Mashakada, blamed former senior opposition officials of rocking the boat working with internal help as he confirmed the pending retrenchments.

On the issue of salaries, Dr Mashakada said there were exaggerations by the workers as the party owes just two months.

“Like any other organisation, the MDC-T is reeling from economic challenges. All organisations are facing challenges. There is no dispute and we are engaging the workers to pay them the two months we owe not eight, from the last government grant we received in July.

“On retrenchments I cannot say who is to be retrenched and the total number because that is a security issue which is politically-sensitive. Revealing the details will arm the enemy,” said Dr Mashakada.

Dr Mashakada said his party is being attacked from people working with internal stakeholders to portray it as “weak and equate it as unstable like the CCC”.

He said as a party they have already started their restructuring exercise under the “reset, restart, recover” plan in preparation of the next round of harmonised elections in 2028.