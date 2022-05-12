Source: ‘Missing truck’ driver charged with copper cables theft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

A truck driver who was reported missing after an alleged ‘attempted hijack’ has been dragged to court charged with stealing copper cables valued at US$750 000.

The Biltrans Transport driver Masimba Murombo (48) who went missing in April was arrested at the weekend.

He appeared in court before Chinhoyi magistrate, Batsirai Madzingira provincial courts on Tuesday and was granted $30 0000 bail.

Murombo was remanded to May 26, 2022 for routine remand.

A Chinhoyi based lawyer who represented Murombo only identified as Dzvove said he was standing in for a colleague over the Murombo court case.

Murombo went missing on 15 April when his truck full of copper was allegedly hijacked and diverted from his Chirundu-Harare highway trip.

The truck was recovered a day later while the copper was also recovered two days afterat a farm near Chegutu.

Investigations showed that Murombo planned the hijak incident to deceive his employers and the police.

Investigations showed that upon arrival at Chirundu Border Post, Murombo disconnected the FM transmitter and Sendem Fleet Management tracker, such that it could not send his movement records to the Biltrans head office.