Source: Mixed race community seeks equal opportunities | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE mixed race community is seeking equal empowerment opportunities and the removal of obstacles in that process.

The community organised an Inaugural Mixed Race Minorities All Stakeholders Conference on Friday next week in Arcadia with First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa expected as the guest of honour.

Themed “Bridging the Empowerment Gap; as We Indigenise, Empower, Develop And Create Employment Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030”, the conference seeks to empower indigenous minority communities and to identify and lobby for the removal of obstacles to the empowerment of such communities.

In an interview, Mr Luke Davis, chairman of the Indigenous Minorities of Zimbabwe Trust (IMZim), said the community was against minority stereotyping

“We are Zimbabweans and we must also be part of the development agenda ,” Mr Davis said. “We want to be represented in local government, we must be part of the decision making, we want to be represented politically and we must be part of the strategy of the nation. We want equal opportunities.”

The director of operations in charge of the Inaugural Mixed Race People’s All Stakeholders Conference, Mrs Maureen Charles Mparadzi, said their desire was to bring communities together and move forward in being empowered.

“We want our mixed race community to be visible, to be heard and to be part of the mainstream society and the nation at large because we have not been participating in all activities in the nation up to now.

“It is something we would like to change and we would like to see something different for the benefit of all Zimbabweans,” she said.