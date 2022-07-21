Source: MP challenges eviction of 30 000 villagers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna (Zanu PF) yesterday challenged the eviction of over 30 000 people from Kanyemba Farm by the Chegutu Rural District Council.

Nduna and Chegutu Residents Association (CRA) chairperson Tapfumanei Wunganai have taken the council to court seeking a ruling directing the latter to allocate stands to the victims.

According to the application, the council was in possession of a piece of land that it plans to allocate to residents who are on its waiting list.

Nduna said the court application was based on reports that some people were not on the waiting list because they could not afford to pay the required monthly fee.

“We have almost 30 000 people who have been evicted from Kanyemba Farm by the Chegutu Rural District Council. The victims include the elderly and pregnant women, and all these people are desperate,” Nduna said.

“There is also an order by the High Court that people should not pay to be included on the waiting list and we want to stop it for good. We have a case in which the villagers were assaulted by the local municipality when they were being evicted.”

Nduna also demanded that the council must produce documents that trace movements of the monthly waiting lists subscriptions that have been paid by residents for the past 10 years.