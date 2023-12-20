Source: Mpilo’s incinerator nears completion -Newsday Zimbabwe

A STATE-OF-THE-ART incinerator funded by the United Nations Development Programme is under construction at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Mpilo chief medical officer Narcacius Dzvanga said the incinerator would assist the Bulawayo City Council in waste management.

“It’s not meant to save the hospital but the city. As you saw for yourself it’s a huge building and it’s going to come with two trucks for collecting liquid waste and other forms of waste,” said Dzvanga.

The facility is scheduled for completion early next year.

“Everything is ready, they have started the recruitment of relevant staff — incinerator operator, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer — once we have the full complement of the staff that is required then they are ready to bring the matter, what they don’t want is to deliver then the thing is lying idle because we don’t have incinerator operator, the engineer, so they are saying once we have manpower ready, they deliver, they train and we are done. For some of the ranks they are basics, drivers, general hands, we can recruit within,” he said.

Dzvanga also revealed the imminent completion of a modern magnetic resonance imaging facility at the hospital, the first of its kind in the southern region.

“The last email I got is that they will be training our radiographers from January 4 to 11 and they have already sent them websites to start looking up certain key elements of the MRI,” he said.

“Once our staff are trained then we are good to go. It’s supposed to be an expensive thing, but I am almost certain that our parent ministry is going to put a cap on how much we can charge so that it remains relevant and assist everyone who needs it,’ he said.