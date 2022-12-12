Source: ‘MPs must undergo performance reviews’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

ANALYSTS have called for legislators to undergo performance-based review before they access State-approved housing and vehicle loans to ensure the facility does not benefit non-performers.

Government recently approved housing loans ranging from US$40 000 to US$500 000 for legislators and Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has since dismissed the loans as “bribes” from Zanu PF.

Political analysts have criticised the timing of the disbursement of the loans saying the issue should have been thoroughly debated and a performance review mechanism put in place so that non-performers are barred from accessing the facility.

“There has been a worrying trend of Members of Parliament who never utter a word, let alone get back to their constituencies to give feedback,” political analyst Ruben Mbofana said.

A survey carried out by NewsDay shows that several legislators hardly contributed in the current Parliament, with some snubbing sessions.

“If the money is to be given to these legislators, let it be based on performance. We see parliamentary debates in the media. There are some MPs we say are deserving,” Mbofana said.

Another political commentator Effie Ncube said there was need for a public debate that would lead to a conclusive agreement on how loans of this nature should be accessed by MPs.

“This is an opportunity for us to engage deeper, including Parliament and government in general in terms of public resources,” Ncube said.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said laziness and mediocrity should not be rewarded in Parliament.

“If it is, indeed, a loan, it is curious that it was given as a blanket figure to all MPs. A loan presupposes the ability to repay. But Parliament should consider rewarding and giving performance incentives to those hardworking. Parliament should not be a sleeping house,” Gwede noted.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said: “The question is: what does the law say in terms of the conditions of service for legislators? These are just freebies. None of these MPs are in a position to pay back these loans.”