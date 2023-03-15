Source: Mukuru agent kidnapped, robbed of US$20 400, R32k | The Herald

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

An employee of Mukuru money transfer agent was on Monday evening kidnapped by five robbers at his Masvingo house at 6pm then taken to his booth in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre where the gang stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.

The gang using an unregistered grey Toyota vehicle as a get-away car, attacked the employee at his house.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a manhunt has since been launched for the robbers.

“Police in Masvingo are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at a supermarket in Mashava on March 13, 2023 at around 6pm.

“Five unknown suspects, who were armed with an unidentified firearm, while using an unregistered grey Toyota vehicle as get-away car, attacked a Mukuru money transfer employee at his residence before kidnapping him to his workplace at Mukuru booth located in a supermarket at Balmain Business Centre.

“The suspects attacked the supermarket cashier before forcing the Mukuru employee to open the safe. The suspects stole US$20 472 and R32 800 cash.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

This is not the first time that a money transfer agent has been robbed.

In August last year, four armed robbers raided a Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicle just outside Mukuru money transfer agency in Bulawayo before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000.

The incident occurred at around 8.40am at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street in what police believe could be an inside job.

The robbers who were traveling in a Toyota Mark X pounced on the security company vehicle soon after the security guards had parked at Mukuru.

They then disarmed three security guards before loading the cash which was in two trunks into their getaway vehicle and sped off.

In December 2021, four armed robbers raided a Mukuru money transfer agent in Chegutu and got away with US$17 609 and R3 500.

The robbers, who were armed with an AK47 rifle and a pistol held the workers hostage, fired shots in the air before looting cash.

The Mukuru agent, which was located inside Zapalala Supermarket, was raided around 8am.

Police later recovered the suspects’ getaway car, a Mercedes Benz (AFA 5892) along Chegutu-Mhondoro Road. The vehicle had been robbed from its owner in Budiriro