NEJ supports war against illegal commercial water abstraction

NEJ welcomes Harare Provincial Development Coordinator’s Declaration of War Against Illegal Commercial Water Abstraction

The Network for Environmental Justice welcomes pronouncements by the Provincial Development Coordinator for Harare, Tafadzwa Muguti ON February 23, 2021 to the effect that his office will take stern measures against companies and individuals involved in illegal commercial water abstraction in Harare.

On January 22, 2021, NEJ hosted a webinar under the topic “Commercial Water Abstraction and Impacts for Harare”.

The Webinar was attended by representatives from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, Nyagui Sub Catchment Council, Youth Volunteers for the Environment and a Water and Dams expert.

Concern was raised during the webinar that illegal water abstraction in Harare, coupled with continued destruction of wetlands had led to the water table drastically falling in Harare. (See link below)

http://kubatana.net/2021/02/02/network-for-environmental-justice-launched/

NEJ has since engaged authorities to get a database of licenced companies involved in commercial water abstraction in Harare following which we will furnish residents from various suburbs in Harare with the information to equip them with information on companies operating illegally.

We have also partnered with various residents’ associations in our efforts to expose illegal commercial water abstraction activities and as NEJ; we will take this up with the relevant authorities.

NEJ will also intensify efforts to educate residents on channels to follow in exposing illegal commercial water abstraction in Harare.

We applaud the Provincial Development Coordinator for Harare for his firm stance and we pledge our support for his efforts.

We further urge residents of Harare to join this noble fight against illegal commercial water abstraction.