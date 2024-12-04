Source: Nine vie for Zifa top post -Newsday Zimbabwe

At least nine candidates have so far formally expressed their interest in running for the Zifa presidency in an election that will be conducted on January 25.

The nine, if there are no other submissions as the process is still open, will discover on December 23 whether they would have passed through the vetting process which will be carried out by the Zifa normalisation committee acting as the electoral committee.

UK-based Marshall Gore, Yadah’s Walter Magaya, former Zifa board member Philemon Machana, former Premier Soccer League chairperson Twine Phiri, current Premier Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere, Northern Region Division One boss Martin Kweza, Temba Mliswa who had a brief stint at Dynamos in the early 2000s, Gilbert Muponda and bussiness executive Nqobile Magwizi have all deposited their nominations with Zifa.

The Zifa normalisation committee opened for nominations on November 22 and will close that process on December 11. Vetting will begin thereafter.

The Zifa councillors will elect the board president and two deputies, of which at least one should be a woman, as well as six other board members.

They will be joined on the board by the Premier Soccer League chairperson as well as women’s football boss.

There are two vice president posts up for grabs but one is reserved for a woman.

And so far former Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive officer Nyasha Kadenge, former Zifa board member Mavis Gumbo, Loveness Mukura, ex Caps United administrator Joyce Kapota, Patience Mutumwa and Winnet Muropa have put their names in the hat for the post.

Former Zifa board vice-president Omega Sibanda wants to bounce back in the post. He may have to contest Gift Banda, once a member of the board, Peter Dube, Modern Ngwenya and Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele.

This will present a contest of Southern Region stalwarts.

For the six board members’ posts, the list makes interesting reading with veteran administrator Francis Zimunya who was a board member in the early 2000s looking for a way back.

Former Warriors team manager Shariff Mussa is said to have registered interest so are former Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, Northern Region Division One Soccer League vice-chairperson Sweeney Mushonga, Andrew Tapela, Kudzai Kadzombe, Thomas Marambanyika, Admore Chivero, Gaza Dube and Desmond Ali.

Chicken Inn boss Tavengwa Hara is also in the running together with Tizirayi Lupahla, former Warriors team doctor Nicholas Munyonga, Tinashe Malunga, Davison Muchena, Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds and Cuthbert Chitima who used to own Gunners Football Club.

Simba Bhora chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa is on the list together with club owner Simba Ndoro.

Former Warriors’ striker Alois Bunjira, believed to have been aiming for the Zifa presidency post, has relegated himself to fight for a board membership post while Derrick Matapura has chosen to promote himself into the national board this time around.

Miriam Sibanda who enjoyed a stint in the board, wants to have another go.

The other women vying for board membership include Beaular Masara and Christine Ndou.

Zifa normalisation committee’s Nyasha Sanyamandwe last month promised a free and credible election.

“We promise that this is going to be a free fair and credible election. Following the opening of the nomination we intend to receive them until December 11 and we will do the vetting then on December 23 we will announce the list of candidates that will contest the elections. We will announce the list of candidates that would have passed the eligibility test,” Sanyamandwe said.

Some of the prerequisites include five years of football administration experience as well as five Ordinary Level passes.

Candidates for the Zifa presidency have been stampeding to meet up with the councillors to sell their stores and pledges.

The campaign is now in full swing with candidates trying to spruce up their images with some bearing presents.

It will be ramped up once the candidates clear the vetting stage hurdle.