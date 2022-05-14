Source: NPA, TIZ signs memorandum of understanding | The Herald

Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with Transparency International Zimbabwe aimed at combating the scourge of corruption that is bedevilling the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony today, acting Prosecutor General Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa said the occasion marks the highest form of a relationship that both parties initiated a few years back.

“The consummation of this gentleman’s contract is a large milestone in our relationship and it’s a strong sign that we have been working together very well and that together we are on a serious mission to eradicate corruption.

“Corruption is a serious crime that deprives the Government and its people of critical resources that are meant to improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.

Acting Prosecutor General Mutonziwa said as the NPA they shall fully take advantage of this solid collaboration with TIZ to have training of their members so that they are competent enough to deal with any criminal matter or administrative issue.

TIZ board member Ms Isheanesu Chirisa pledged to maintain cordial relations with the NPA and also praised Government for setting up of specialized courts.