Source: Open Committee Meetings : Monday 15th to Friday 19th May
PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 14/2023
[13th May 2023]
Open Committee Meetings : Monday 15th to Friday 19th May
The committee meetings listed below for Monday 15th, Tuesday 16th and Thursday 18th May will be open to attendance by members of the public as observers only. Members of the public proposing to attend a physical meeting at Parliament should use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament near Third Street and remember that IDs will be required to gain entry.
NOTE Two of the three meetings are exclusively virtual. There is an explanation later in this bulletin of how to attend a meeting virtually.
Monday 15th May at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Presentation from Zimbabwe Sunshine Group on prospects of establishing working arrangements with the Committee.
Virtual meeting.
Tuesday 16th May at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement
Oral evidence from the Grain Marketing Board on progress made on clearing outstanding payments to all farmers and transporters for the previous farming season.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber.
Thursday 18th May at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from the from the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on issues raised in their 2022 Fourth Quarter Budget Performance Report.
Virtual meeting.
How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
Parliament seems to have reverted to the practice of holding some committee meetings as virtual or hybrid meetings.
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode: Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181–6 or +263 242 252936–55.
Veritas will endeavour to notify the meeting IDs and passcodes on our social media platforms [see below].
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.
COMMENTS