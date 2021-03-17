Friday, March 19:

Source: Pakistan cricket board released Pre-departure schedule of tour Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean

The PCB also released the training, practice and media conferences schedule of the squad.



Pakistan captain Babar Azam to hold virtual media conference at 11:15 am.

Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1:00 pm onwards. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, March 20:

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4 pm. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, March 21:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30am. No training session has been scheduled for the day.



Monday, March 22:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, March 23:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 am. No training session has been scheduled for the day.



Wednesday, March 24:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. Photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.



Thursday, March 25:

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date. No training session has been scheduled for the day

Friday, March 26:

The team will depart for South Africa.



—

Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya