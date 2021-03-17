Pakistan cricket board released Pre-departure schedule of tour Zimbabwe 

0

Friday, March  19:

The PCB also released the training, practice and media conferences schedule of the squad. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam to hold virtual media conference at 11:15 am.
Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1:00 pm onwards. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, March 20:
The Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4 pm. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, March 21:
A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30am. No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Monday, March 22:
The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, March 23:
A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30 am. No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Wednesday, March 24:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 9:30 am. Photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Thursday, March 25:
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date. No training session has been scheduled for the day

Friday, March 26:
The team will depart for South Africa.


Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya

