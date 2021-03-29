The schedule for the T20 and Test series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has been announced and Pakistan will be the first team to visit Zimbabwe after the Corona virus.

Source: Pakistan, the first team to visit Zimbabwe during pandemic – The Zimbabwean

The Pakistan team will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17, where the two teams will play two Tests and three T20 matches between April 21 and May 11.

The two teams will play three T20 matches on April 21, 23 and 25, followed by a two-Test series.

The first Test match of the series will be played on April 29, which will be the first Test match between the two teams after September 2013, while the second Test match of the series will be played from May 7.

It should be noted that these matches will be played behind closed doors and spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Following the outbreak of the corona virus, the Pakistani team visited England and New Zealand in a biosecure bubble, as well as hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheen also visited New Zealand while the women’s team toured South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said that the PCB has been instrumental in reviving cricket activities after Code-19 and the visit to Zimbabwe is a link in the same chain.

“We believe that even in the presence of Code-19, cricket activities can be conducted in a safe environment and we will continue to demonstrate it for the development of the game in this difficult and challenging time,” he said.

—

Wasim Qadri, Senior Journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya