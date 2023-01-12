Source: Pipe bursts dog Mutare city –Newsday Zimbabwe

MUTARE mayor Simon Chabuka has blamed the city’s water crisis on incessant pipe bursts.

He made the remarks yesterday saying the local authority has since acquired some pipes to address the challenge.

Mutare City Council is losing 60% of its treated water to leakages.

Some of the worst affected areas include the city’s oldest high-density suburb of Dangamvura.

“Some of the tanks can no longer hold water to full capacity. We are experiencing more water loses through burst water pipes due to old age,” Chabuka said.

“We are losing 60% of our water to leakages and that is the reason some of the areas are facing water challenges. We are leaving no stone unturned to address the matter.”

Speaking on the dilapidated state of the city’s roads he said: “We are happy as council since we have acquired the yellow machine (grader) to renovate our roads. Some few years ago we used to hire such machines and it was costly for us as council.”

He added that they have since hosted a strategic workshop for 2023 where they crafted plans to improve service delivery.