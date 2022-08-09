Source: Police ban CDF meetings, claim they are political – #Asakhe – CITE

Makokoba legislator James Sithole was reportedly barred by the police from holding Constituency Development Fund (CDF) consultation meetings last week.

CDF are central government funds given to Members of Parliament to initiate development projects in their constituencies.

The Minister of Finance allocated ZWL$2.4 billion in the 2022 national budget towards the CDF which translates to ZWL$11.4 million per constituency.

Residents were invited to attend the meetings to submit their proposals.

The meeting was set to be held at Westgate Emjingweni.

Other meetings which were also interrupted were pencilled for Thorngrove Hall, Stanley Hall- Makokoba, Brethren in Christ Church-Nguboyenja, and McDonald Hall-Mzilikazi.

Speaking to CITE, Sithole said he was told that the meeting could not go ahead as it was political.

“I have been denied to carry out the public consultation meeting at Westgate as scheduled despite the meeting having been cleared by the police. I was told that the meeting cannot be held because I am a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP hence the meeting is considered political. People have been dispersed,” he said.

Sithole said other meetings in the other venues were also interrupted as police officers were sent to intimidate residents.

Contacted for a comment, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the matter.

“Those decisions are done by the local regulating authority and normally when they make those decisions they don’t tell us, so I am not even aware,” said Nyathi.