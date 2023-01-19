Source: Police bust drug ring after 17 youths taken ill. – The Southern Eye

Police in Bulawayo yesterday bust a drug ring in Entumbane high-density suburb after 17 youths were hospitalised.

The law enforcement agents raided two houses in the suburb and arrested three suspects, including a former police officer, in connection with drug peddling following a tip-off.

“Three suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs following an operation, which was part of other operations that have been on-going in Entumbane. This came following reports that 17 youths from Entumbane had been hospitalised for drug abuse. Police received information to the effect that there were two houses that were dealing in dangerous drugs,’’ Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told Southern Eye.

He identified the suspects as Asprin Maphosa (23), Elton Ndlovu (37) and Lydia Ndlovu (age not given), who is also known as Mthimkhulu.

Drugs such as njengu, hemp kingside, which is used by dagga smokers and other dangerous drugs, gun powder and instruments used in drug smoking, were recovered from the houses.

“They were also found in possession of a spray used in robbery cases, and skin lightening creams. Lydia was arrested last year for another criminal case and got a wholly suspended sentence of six months. She apparently changed her surname from Ndlovu to Mthimkhulu to avoid bringing up the previous conviction,’’ he said.

Ncube said Lydia Ndlovu’s mother, Jane Ndlovu, who is affectionately known as Mahadebe was not feeling well, but was a well-known drug peddler who stayed in one of the houses that were raided by police.

“Elton was targeting commuter bus operators commonly known as amawindi along 6th Avenue. We cannot rule out the possibility that they were also targeting schoolchildren.”