Source: Police launch manhunt for 4 armed robbers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who broke into a house in Parklands and stole a number of goods and a vehicle which they later dumped in the neighbourhood.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the housebreaking incident.

The incident follows a spate of burglary and armed robbery cases in the city, some of which were committed in daylight, and in the central business district.

“On February 18, the complainant parked his car, a Toyota Hilux Legend 45 in the garage after locking it and then retired to bed.

“The accused persons used an unknown object to open the lounge window to gain entry into the main house and stole BMW car keys, Jeep Cherokee car keys, house keys, a 60-inch Samsung television set, a 15kg gas tank and two pairs of shoes, among other things.

“They loaded the stolen property into the complainant’s car, a Toyota Hilux Legend 45 which was parked in the garage before driving off and later abandoning the vehicle in the neighbourhood after offloading the goods,” Ncube said.

He said the total value of the stolen property is US$28 750.

Meanwhile, nine armed robbers who went on a rampage in Ziyabhinga village in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, terrorising villagers, have been arrested.

The armed robbers allegedly used axes, knobkerries and machetes to terrorise villagers.

They are now facing armed robbery, malicious damage to property, assault, unlawful entry and stocktheft charges.

Nkayi magistrate Talent Phiri remanded them in custody to March 8.