Source: Police releases names of Esigodini fire victims – #Asakhe – CITE

The police have released the names of the ten men who died yesterday while trying to put out a raging inferno at Rodrose farm in Esigodini.

The victims are Kessary Sibanda (53) of Marula, Figtree, Ian Mudimba (38), Simon Mdlongwa (39), Nelisingwane Dlamini (47) of GMB Esigodini, Luzibo Tshuma of Binga, and Oliver Mudimba (39).

The other victims were identified as Bafana Moyo (53) of Nkayi, England Moyo (20) of Nketa 8, Bulawayo, Thabani Mpofu (46) of Nkayi and Menelisi Ngwenya (20) of Nkayi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be established, started in the morning and the farm workers with the help of other community members tried to extinguish it.

However, the fire became uncontrollable and quickly spread resulting in some of the workers being trapped and burnt to death.

Ten people who are all males succumbed to the fire while five others who survived suffered severe burns.

Some were treated for burns and later discharged from the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also expressed concern with “incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in situations which clearly show acts of recklessness, negligence and in some cases criminal activities.

He warned that those found igniting veld fires will be arrested “without fear of favour”.