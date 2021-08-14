Source: Police-robbers shootout: New details emerge | The Herald

Asst Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

The suspected armed robber believed to have been part of a syndicate operating from South Africa who was shot and killed in Bulawayo city centre in a shoot-out with police on Monday, was part of a gang that killed a policeman in Luveve, investigations have revealed.

The suspected robber has not yet been identified while his other accomplice, Thabiso Ncube (41) who was arrested by a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) crack team in Bulawayo, is presently admitted to Mpilo Hospital under police guard.

On Monday night, Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) was part of a group of police officers reacting to a robbery in Luveve when he was shot dead by armed robbers at the home of an alleged illegal foreign currency dealer identified as Last Mukomawashe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the developments.

He said after the shoot-out with the suspected armed robber who died in the city centre, police officers acting on a tip-off arrested Ncube at house number 71924 in Lobengula West, Bulawayo.

“Police received information that the suspect could have been part of a gang that had killed the police officer since he had some injuries,” he said.

When police arrested Ncube, they discovered that he had an injury on the right finger and a fractured right hand.

It is alleged he admitted to have shot and killed Cst Madzimure before dropping the gun at the scene.

Police had reacted to an attempted robbery where an illegal forex dealer was being tracked by an armed robbery syndicate which had travelled all the way from South Africa.

The police then intercepted the suspects at Unity Village, Corner Joshua Nkomo Street and Sixth Avenue in Bulawayo. A shoot-out ensued, leading to the death of one of the suspects at the scene.

Other suspects ran away and police recovered a 9mm Star pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a CZ pistol with 10 rounds and a VW Golf motor vehicle with no number plates.

Meanwhile, police are still conducting investigations into the case in which on Saturday, six armed robbers were involved in a shoot-out with police in Bulawayo and believed to be part of a gang that raided Choppies Parklands Supermarket and Access Finance in the city, getting away with nearly US$300 000 and R1 million.

Police shot and killed three of the armed robbers while they were trying to rob a mining equipment dealer in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb.

Three others were taken into custody and have appeared in court.

The robbers are Anorld Mpofu alias Tsano (39) and Thamsanqa Mpofu, who were killed on the scene, while Nomore Hove (39) died a few days later after being admitted.