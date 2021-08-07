Source: Police warn against intercity travel | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Police have from July 1 impounded 67 buses countrywide, while several

people have been arrested on allegations of travelling without the

required documents and violating the national lockdown measures.

This comes as the police urged people to comply with the regulations

during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays on Monday and Tuesday. The

arrests came after authorities intensified the enforcement of Covid-19

control measures, with police impounding buses that are operating

illegally.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said

police will ensure that no intercity movements were undertaken by

travellers in line with the Government’s recent ban.

“Any pirate taxis, mushikashika or private vehicles found to be carrying

passengers during this period will be dealt with in terms of the country’s

laws,” he said.

“As from July 1 to date, the ZRP impounded 41 buses in Masvingo, 10 buses

in Harare, seven buses in Mashonaland West, five buses in Mashonaland East

and four others in Manicaland for intercity movements in clear violation

of the Government’s directive.

“Transporters are strongly warned against defying the safety measures put

in place by Government.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police will only clear commercial cargo and

essential services to pass through check points and roadblocks.

They will also be conducting stop and searches, blitz and raids to account

for people contravening the Government’s ban on bars, beerhalls and night

clubs.

“Shebeen operators will also be arrested during the holidays,” said Asst

Comm Nyathi. “The public is reminded that all public gatherings are banned

and funerals should be guided by the figure of 30 mourners as stipulated

by Government.

“Since most companies will be closed during the holidays, the Zimbabwe

Republic Police implores Zimbabweans to stay at home, mask up and practice

social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Police recently impounded nine buses that were operating illegally outside

the Zupco franchise and arrested 3 821 people over Covid-19 related

contraventions in Harare, as complacency creeps in.

The arrests came as some rogue business operators, including illegal ones

in Harare, were reversing the gains made in trying to curb Covid-19 by

perpetuating complacency and disregarding preventive measures that have

been put in place.

Police said some bus crews were using fake returnee passes to continue

plying their cross border trips, with drivers displaying a certificate on

the front window and act as if they will be on transit carrying returnees.