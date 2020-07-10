Source: Politburo meets | The Herald

Cde Chinamasa

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF is set to hold an ordinary session of the Politburo today at the party headquarters in Harare at a time the country is battling a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, acting Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said: “The Secretary for Administration, Cde OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Friday 10 July 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000hrs.”

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.

Issues expected to come under discussion include recommendations by provinces for some former senior party members that have applied for readmission, the measures introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to deal with mobile money fuelling price increases, the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases at a time some returnees are escaping in quarantine centres.

The Politburo is expected to suggest a way forward in dealing with the rise in Covid-19 positive cases.