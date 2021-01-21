Source: Political parties salute Minister | The Herald

Dr Sibusiso Moyo

Herald Reporter

POLITICAL parties yesterday expressed shock at the death of Dr Sibusiso Moyo, saying the nation had been robbed of a dedicated veteran of the liberation struggle, a decorated soldier and an accomplished academic whose services to the nation were invaluable.

Dr Moyo (59), who was a Zanu PF Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, died yesterday in Harare from Covid-19 related complications.

The ruling Zanu PF party said it received with shock and disbelief the news of his passing on.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said: “The revolutionary party, Zanu PF, led by His Excellency the President and First Secretary Cde E.D Mnangagwa has received with shock and disbelief this morning, the news of the passing on of Lt General Dr Moyo (Rtd), a Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.”

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the nation would recall Dr Moyo’s meticulous manoeuvres on the diplomatic front which saw the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive bearing fruits.

He said Zimbabwe’s undisputed march towards the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030 owed its revitalised momentum to the ingenuity of the illustrious sons of the soil like Dr Moyo.

“SB, as he was affectionately known, was a principled revolutionary, focused, courageous and a forthright character,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

“He served his country’s pre and post-independence epoch with distinction.

SB MOYO, THE MAN THAT READ MUGABE THE RIOT ACT

“With a heavy heart, the revolutionary party expresses its heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, Justice Mrs Loice Matanda-Moyo and the entire family on the painful loss of a dear husband and father.

“The family should take solace from the fact that this gigantic loss is not theirs alone, but that of the entire nation.”

Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) members also mourned the death of Dr Moyo, saying the nation had been robbed of a leader par-excellence.

In a statement, Polad rapporteur on International Relations and Re-engagement committee Mr Kwanele Hlabangana said the committee had learnt with deep shock and sadness of the passing on of Dr Moyo.

“The nation of Zimbabwe has been robbed of a leader par-excellence, a man of great wisdom and intellect who devoted his life to the liberation and service of his country,” he said.

“We join the nation, Government, President Mnangagwa and the Moyo family in mourning the a son of the soil.”

Dr Moyo interrupted his high school studies to join the liberation struggle, and distinguished himself as a courageous freedom fighter who helped liberate the country from colonialism.

He was born in 1961 at Mnene Hospital in Mberengwa in the Midlands.

Dr Moyo is survived by his wife Justice Matanda-Moyo and two sons.