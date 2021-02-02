Source: President hailed for expanding agric ministry | The Herald

Bulawayo Bureau

ZANU-PF has lauded President Mnangagwa for expanding the Agriculture Ministry to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement by setting up a new department as part of preparing and implementing a Comprehensive National Fisheries Industry Development Plan.

The new department, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, will spearhead the development, expansion and necessary regulation of fisheries.

It will formulate and implement the Fisheries Research and Development Programme, formulate and enforce laws, rules and regulations governing the management of fisheries among many other functions.

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department will also provide extensive development support services in all aspects of fisheries production, processing and marketing and promoting proper utilisation and conservation of the country’s fisheries and Aquatic resources.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the creation of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is most timely given the plenty rainfall across the country.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF party applauds the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa for expanding the Agriculture Ministry to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement. The creation of the new department of fisheries and aquatic resources is most timely given the plenty rainfall across the country,” he said.

“Fish are key to human life and contribute to the health of the nation’s citizenry. The new department must lead from the front and ensure that all water bodies breed fish to sustain human lives.”

Ambassador Moyo said the cost of breeding and harvesting fish must be affordable to all citizens, particularly the poor.