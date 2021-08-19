Source: President launches another milestone | The Herald

Fungi Kwaramba In Mutare

President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the oxygen plant here in Mutare, which will go a long way in meeting national needs leaving excess for export.

The commissioning of the plant, comes in handy, as the country is currently battling a third wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic where purified oxygen is considered one of the essential services in the fight against the global plague.

In his address, the President said the commissioning of the plant is testimony of the country’s capabilities to develop on its own using homegrown talent.

“My Government provided the necessary institutional and financial support to ensure that the idea, which will impact various value chains, comes to fruition.

“Today commissioning this adds to the numerous testimonies of the successes made by the Second Republic in infrastructure development and industrialisation. It is further part of the building programme on National Economic Reconstruction and Social Transformation, targeted at boosting productivity, competitiveness and efficiency levels,” the President said.

Verify Engineering is a wholly Government owned company that is yet another testimony of what local companies, with the right mindset, can accelerate the country’s quest to become an upper middle class economy by 2030.