‘Protect Pfumvudza inputs from abuse’ 

Farmers receive inputs under the Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme (Pfumvudza) which was launched by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Nyabvuti Farm in Guruve on Thursday.

Crime Reporter

Police must be vigilant and safeguard inputs provided by Government under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme, known as Pfumvudza-Intwasa, from abuse and theft, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe yesterday told the 2020 ZRP Staff College graduation ceremony in Harare.

Police had to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous Zimbabwe, he said.

“The 2020 summer cropping season is now upon us and experts have already predicted normal to above normal rainfall,” said Minister Kazembe. “As you may all be aware, Government has already begun distributing agricultural inputs to farmers around the country under the Pfumvudza farming concept.

“The technique, which is under the Agriculture Recovery Plan, is aimed at climate-proofing farming by adopting conservation and correct agronomic practices for higher returns to ensure household and national food and nutritional security. I, thus, enjoin the police to heighten their vigilance and guard against abuse of this facility and theft of Government inputs.”

Minister Kazembe urged police officers to shun corruption in all forms and uphold the organisation and the Government’s zero tolerance towards the vice.

His remarks come after a Chegutu councillor, two master sergeants and a police officer were arrested for allegedly diverting $1,1 million worth of inputs meant for small-scale farmers under the Pfumvudza programme recently.

A general hand at the Grain Marketing Board depot in Chegutu, two Agritex officers and a transporter were also arrested.

They allegedly inflated the list of beneficiaries using names of non-existent farmers before grabbing tonnes of inputs.

Independent Councillor for Ward 23 Ngoni Mupfudza (51), Master Sergeants Perfect Dhliwayo (36) and Talent Chiota based at Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Airbase, Agritex employees Margret Manda (49) and Patricia Chemhazo (53), GMB general hand Pepukai Mamvura (26), Constable Bridget Mutondoro of ZRP Chegutu and transporter Dominic Zinyakatira appeared at Chegutu Magistrates’ Court and were freed on bail.