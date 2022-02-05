Source: Protesting war vets apply for exception to charges – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THIRTY-NINE war veterans charged with participating in an illegal demonstration have applied for exception to the charges arguing that singing Chimurenga songs was not an offence.

They were arrested in October last year and charged with gathering with intent to cause public violence.

They appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko.

“The gravamen of the charge against the accused persons is that they gathered at Africa Unity Square and started singing Chimurenga songs. It is not clear from the charge what is meant by the phrase ‘Chimurenga song’? Does it refer to the music coined and played by the musician Thomas Mapfumo or to the songs played during the war of liberation?” they submitted.

“More crucially, however, whatever the phrase ‘Chimurenga songs’ means does not suffice to disclose an offence in terms of section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The accused persons urge this honourable court to take judicial notice of the fact that Chimurenga songs, in one form or another, are routinely played at national events and during national holidays while people are gathered. That, on its own, does and cannot constitute an offence.”

The war veterans said the charge was incompetent, and defective for want of sufficient particularity, to inform them of the charges that they are facing.