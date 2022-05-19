Source: Provincial magistrate nabbed by ZACC, granted $30 000 bail | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A PROVINCIAL magistrate stationed at Karoi Magistrates Court who was recently nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for abuse of office was granted $30 000 bail when he appeared before the Chinhoyi Provincial Court yesterday.

Deputy chief magistrate, Mr Gibson Mandaza granted Felix Chauromwe bail coupled with various conditions.

As part of his bail, the accused was ordered to reside at his given address, not to enter Karoi Magistrates court premises and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Chauromwe was arrested for criminal abuse of office as defined in section 174 (1) (a) of the criminal law act chapter 9:23.

The complainant in the case is the State.

Prosecuting, Mr Tendai Tapi and Mr Review Nikisi told the court that on 21 July 2021, the accused made a ruling removing three accused persons Alois Togarepi, Obvious Vheremu and Mussa Anesi from remand contrary to the Practice Direction 6 of 2021 issued by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The three were facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Chief Justice Malaba had issued the direction meant to govern court operations, filing of pleadings and processes and handling of cases before the courts during the Level Four National Lockdown.

The practice direction suspended the filing of new cases, processes, documents, pleadings and papers for a period up to July 27 of the same year.

The accused was remanded out of custody to 24 June for routine remand.

ZACC was represented by its investigative officer, Timothy Guta.