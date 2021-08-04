PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 29/202

Source: Public Hearings 5th August on Copper Control Amendment Bill – The Zimbabwean

Public Hearings 5th August on Copper Control Amendment Bill

One on ZOOM in the Morning and Two on Radio in the Afternoon

The following public hearings on the Copper Control Amendment Bill will be conducted tomorrow, Thursday 5th August, by a joint Parliamentary Committee consisting of the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services and the Senate Thematic Committee on Peace and Security:

Type of hearing Time Public hearing on ZOOM Meeting ID: 891 4770 7014 Passcode: 607911 10 am to 12 noon Radio Zimbabwe 2 pm to 3 pm National FM 2 pm to 3 pm

About the Bill

The Bill is available on the Veritas website [link]. A detailed critical analysis of the Bill appeared in Bill Watch 48/2021 of 6th July and is also available on the Veritas website [link].

Reminder

Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.