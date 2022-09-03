Source: Red Cross offers free cancer screening at agric show -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has set up free prostate and cervical cancer screening booths at the Harare Agricultural Showgrounds to enable showgoers access the service while enjoying the farming jamboree.

ZRCS spokesperson Stambuli Kim said the free cancer screening service was meant encourage early diagnosis.

“So early diagnosis becomes critical in arresting the malignancy and that is why the ZRCS stepped up to plug the gap complementing government efforts to encourage and populate early diagnosis,” Stambuli said, adding that ZRCS medical teams would also be offering other free services like blood sugar and blood pressure checks as well as COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian organisation has also introduced a tagging system to help parents locate their children once they get lost during the show.

“Through the Restoring Family Links programme team, ZRCS is ensuring prevention of family separation especially among minors and their parents through tagging children at entry points,” said ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga.

“Using a system of tagging the children it becomes easier to link them back to their families when they get lost.”

In 2011, three-year-old Given Flint Matapure went missing during the show, with his mutilated body later found within the premises.

This year’s show started on Monday and ends today and is running under the theme Unique Business Opportunities, Acceleration and Abundance.