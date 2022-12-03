Source: Red Cross Society converts old building into clinic -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Red Cross Society of Zimbabwe has refurbished an abandoned building in Karoi, and converted it into a clinic to ensure ease of access to healthcare services to patients in Mashonaland West province.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Red Cross secretary-general Elias Hwenga appealed for more land to build more health centres.

‘‘Our aim is to get more land to build more spacious health facilities including a maternity wing for the communities,’’ he said.

‘‘We have taken this stance of establishing health centres around the country to mitigate challenges being faced in the health sector.

“We are determined to compliment the efforts of our public authorities to ensure that health service is helping communities.”

The clinic adds to 37 others in Hurungwe district, including 32 from outlying rural clinics for the public and four under the uniformed forces.

Speaking at the same event, Mashonaland West medical director Gift Masocha warned health workers against demanding bribes from patients to access treatment.

‘‘Let me make it clear that no patient must pay any extra money to an official at our public health facilities,” he said.

“It is a criminal offence for any official to be paid any personal money. Once you pay what is required officially, you must get the services.’

He also appealed to clients who face challenges on how they are “ill-treated” by medical staff to report to higher authorities.

‘‘If a client has challenges with any junior official, please feel free to approach a senior officer to help you. We are mandated to give services to everyone,’’ said Masocha.